Compounding pharmacy, private equity firm settle U.S. fraud case

A Florida-based compounding pharmacy, its private equity owner and two executives will pay nearly $21.4 million to resolve claims they engaged in a kickback scheme aimed at generating reimbursements from the military healthcare program Tricare.

The settlements announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved claims that Patient Care America, owned by private equity firm Riordan Lewis & Haden, engaged in an illegal scheme that targeted military members for compounded drug prescriptions.

