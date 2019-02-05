Compounding pharmacy settles U.S. fraud case for $17 million

A Pennsylvania drug compounding pharmacy will pay $17 million to resolve claims it illegally waived Medicare patients’ copay obligations and billed government healthcare programs for substantial amounts of wasted drug ingredients.

The settlement with Pentec Health Inc, announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia on Monday, resolves allegations first raised in a 2013 whistleblower lawsuit by an ex-employee of the Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t97BRM