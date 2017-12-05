FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida compounding pharmacy must face U.S. fraud suit - judge
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 5, 2017 / 10:50 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Florida compounding pharmacy must face U.S. fraud suit - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Florida-based compounding pharmacy has lost its bid to dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit claiming it billed the military healthcare program Tricare excessive prices for prescriptions for drugs.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in Tampa, Florida, on Monday rejected RS Compounding LLC’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit, which is one of a series of U.S. probes related to compounding pharmacies accused of defrauding Tricare.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A6USVB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.