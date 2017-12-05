Florida compounding pharmacy must face U.S. fraud suit - judge

A Florida-based compounding pharmacy has lost its bid to dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit claiming it billed the military healthcare program Tricare excessive prices for prescriptions for drugs.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in Tampa, Florida, on Monday rejected RS Compounding LLC’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit, which is one of a series of U.S. probes related to compounding pharmacies accused of defrauding Tricare.

