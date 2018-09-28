FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:33 PM / in 2 hours

Florida compounding pharmacy, owner settle fraud case for $1.2 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A defunct Florida compounding pharmacy and its owner have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit claiming it billed the military healthcare program Tricare excessive prices for drug prescriptions.

The settlement with RS Compounding LLC and its owner, Renier Gobea, was announced on Friday by U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez in Tampa and resolved claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit by a former employee in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NNG84N

