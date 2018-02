A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in what prosecutors say was a $100 million fraud scheme involving compounding pharmacies making prescription medications like scar creams.

Matthew Sterner, 49, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Moody in Tampa, Florida after pleading guilty in October to conspiring to commit healthcare fraud, according to court records.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EAVOk7