April 26, 2018 / 11:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florida pharmacy owner gets 15 years for $100 million fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The owner of a Florida-based pharmacy that prosecutors say was the center of a $100 million scheme involving prescription compounded medications such as scar creams was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Nicholas Borgesano Jr, the owner of A to Z Pharmacy in New Port Richey, Florida, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Moody in Tampa after pleading guilty in November to charges including conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, the U.S. Justice Department said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HyTafE

