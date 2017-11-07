Florida pharmacy owner pleads guilty to $100 million fraud

The owner of a Florida-based pharmacy that prosecutors say was the center of a $100 million scheme involving prescription compounded medications like scar creams has pleaded guilty to charges he conspired to commit healthcare fraud.

Nicholas Borgesano Jr, the owner of A to Z Pharmacy, entered his plea in federal court in Tampa on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to conspiring to enter into monetary transactions involving criminally-derived property.

