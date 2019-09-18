IN BRIEF: Drug compounding executive tied to mislabeled drugs gets prison

The former chief executive of an Indiana drug compounding facility was sentenced on Wednesday to 2-3/4 years in prison after being convicted of conspiring to defraud regulators and distributing over- and under-potent drugs to U.S. hospitals.

Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals Inc owner Paul Elmer was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Sweeney in Indianapolis to three years after prosecutors say three infants overdosed on painkillers it sold that were 2,460 percent more potent than indicated.

