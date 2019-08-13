IN BRIEF: Endo competitor seeks stay of FDA bulk drug-compounding ruling

Athenex Inc is seeking to put on hold a ruling that upheld a U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy that bars it from making a compounded blood pressure drug that competes with Endo International PLC’s Vasostrict while it pursues an appeal.

Athenex in a brief made public on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., argued its appeal would raise issues vital to other drug compounding companies as the decision was first nationally to interpret a 2013 law governing the sector.

