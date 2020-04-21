IN BRIEF: FDA allows compounding pharmacies to make drugs for COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will temporarily allow small compounding pharmacies to produce medications that are in short supply to treat certain hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19.

The agency on Monday issued guidance advising it would not take action against state-licensed pharmacies and some federal facilities for producing medications that are essentially copies of FDA-approved versions of drugs used to treat the patients.

