Judge rejects drug compounding company's challenge to FDA policy

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a pharmaceutical company’s challenge to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy barring the bulk compounding of drugs containing the active ingredient in Endo International Plc’s blood pressure medicine Vasostrict.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., effectively prevents Athenex Inc from selling a compounded medication containing vasopressin that would have competed with Endo’s brand-name drug.

