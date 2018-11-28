Westlaw News
November 28, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nurse practitioner pleads guilty in $65 mln compounded-drug Tricare fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Tennessee nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme that defrauded the military healthcare program Tricare into paying more than $65 million for expensive compounded medications.

Candace Michele Craven, 52, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in San Diego, California to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, admitting to wrongdoing in a case that has resulted in seven people facing charges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rclRbI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.