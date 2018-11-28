Nurse practitioner pleads guilty in $65 mln compounded-drug Tricare fraud

A Tennessee nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme that defrauded the military healthcare program Tricare into paying more than $65 million for expensive compounded medications.

Candace Michele Craven, 52, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in San Diego, California to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, admitting to wrongdoing in a case that has resulted in seven people facing charges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rclRbI