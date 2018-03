A New York City bus driver pleaded guilty on Friday to participating in a scheme to defraud insurers out of $5 million by using phony prescriptions for unnecessary medications made by compounding pharmacies.

Christopher Frusci, a bus driver with New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, to conspiring to commit healthcare fraud, prosecutors said.

