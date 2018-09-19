PharMEDium says compounder misinterpreting law to compete with Endo

PharMEDium, one of the largest U.S. compounding pharmacy companies, says a smaller firm making a compounded drug that competes with Endo International PLC’s blood pressure medicine Vasostrict is misinterpreting a 2013 law governing the industry to make its products.

AmerisourceBergen Corp’s PharMEDium in an amicus brief filed on Monday in federal court in Washington D.C., argued that compounder Athenex was abusing a Food and Drug Administration interim policy adopted in 2015 that Endo is now challenging in court.

