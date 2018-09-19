FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PharMEDium says compounder misinterpreting law to compete with Endo

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

PharMEDium, one of the largest U.S. compounding pharmacy companies, says a smaller firm making a compounded drug that competes with Endo International PLC’s blood pressure medicine Vasostrict is misinterpreting a 2013 law governing the industry to make its products.

AmerisourceBergen Corp’s PharMEDium in an amicus brief filed on Monday in federal court in Washington D.C., argued that compounder Athenex was abusing a Food and Drug Administration interim policy adopted in 2015 that Endo is now challenging in court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xwG8ex

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
