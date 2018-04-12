FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 12, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two Tennessee doctors plead guilty in $65 mln compounded drug fraud

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Two Tennessee doctors have pleaded guilty to charges that they participated in a scheme to fraudulently bill a military healthcare program for $65 million for expensive compounded medications prescribed to people they never examined.

Carl Lindblad, 53, and Susan Vergot, 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in San Diego, California to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, bringing to six the number of people to face charges related to the scheme.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EHpjzh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.