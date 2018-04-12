Two Tennessee doctors plead guilty in $65 mln compounded drug fraud

Two Tennessee doctors have pleaded guilty to charges that they participated in a scheme to fraudulently bill a military healthcare program for $65 million for expensive compounded medications prescribed to people they never examined.

Carl Lindblad, 53, and Susan Vergot, 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in San Diego, California to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, bringing to six the number of people to face charges related to the scheme.

