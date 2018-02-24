FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 12:37 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. accuses compounding pharmacy, private equity firm of kickback scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday accused a compounding pharmacy and its private equity owner of participating in a kickback scheme that helped generate tens of millions of dollars in reimbursements from the military healthcare program Tricare.

The Justice Department intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Miami against Patient Care America, claiming the Florida-based compounding pharmacy paid kickbacks to target military members for compounded drug prescriptions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HIrFAL

