Democrat-led U.S. House passes bill to lower drug prices

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation aimed at driving down the prices that seniors pay for prescription drugs, but the bill’s future is clouded by President Donald Trump’s threat of a veto and lack of support in the Senate.

The Democrat-led chamber voted 230 to 192 to approve the measure allowing the Medicare insurance program for seniors to negotiate prices for dozens of prescription drugs, including insulin. The lower drug prices would also be available to private insurance companies. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)