Brazil president says hunger kills more than the coronavirus

BRASÍLIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that hunger is more deadly than the novel coronavirus, as he vowed to immediately sign into law a measure giving cash aid for informal workers that the Senate approved on Monday.

The aid, of 600 reais ($115) per month, will be paid for three months and is intended to help informal workers make ends meet, while states and cities enforce coronavirus lockdown measures. The package could cost nearly 50 billion reais. ($1 = 5.2006 reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens)