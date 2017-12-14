Case to Watch: second judge to weigh Trump birth control rules

For the second time in a week, a U.S. judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging new rules by President Donald Trump’s administration that undermined an Obamacare requirement for employers to provide insurance that covers women’s birth control.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Philadelphia is scheduled on Thursday to hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the rules in response to a lawsuit by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

