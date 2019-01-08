Oregon seeks to join case challenging Trump birth control rules

The state of Oregon has asked to join a lawsuit challenging Trump administration rules that undermine an Obamacare requirement that employers provide insurance coverage for birth control.

Democratic Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Monday moved to intervene in the case after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December said an injunction blocking the enforcement of the rules only applied to states who sued over it.

