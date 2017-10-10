FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington state sues over Trump birth control coverage rules
October 10, 2017 / 7:10 PM / 10 days ago

Washington state sues over Trump birth control coverage rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The attorney general of Washington state has filed a lawsuit challenging last week’s move by President Donald Trump’s administration to allow businesses or nonprofit organizations to deny insurance coverage of women’s birth control.

Monday’s lawsuit by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the third by a state after Massachusetts and California filed similar cases on Friday, when the new rules by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were revealed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wMrHS6

