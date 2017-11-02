FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four states join lawsuit against Trump birth control rules
November 2, 2017 / 9:24 PM / in an hour

Four states join lawsuit against Trump birth control rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Four states have joined a lawsuit that California filed last month challenging the move by President Donald Trump’s administration to allow businesses or nonprofit organizations to deny insurance coverage for birth control.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday that Democratic attorneys general from Delaware, Maryland, New York and Virginia were added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit his office filed in federal court in San Francisco.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Abm1Db

