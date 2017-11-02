Four states join lawsuit against Trump birth control rules

Four states have joined a lawsuit that California filed last month challenging the move by President Donald Trump’s administration to allow businesses or nonprofit organizations to deny insurance coverage for birth control.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday that Democratic attorneys general from Delaware, Maryland, New York and Virginia were added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit his office filed in federal court in San Francisco.

