January 30, 2018 / 10:25 PM / in 7 hours

Trump birth control rules supporters can't join Massachusetts case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected requests by a Christian college and an anti-abortion group to intervene in a lawsuit by Massachusetts challenging new Trump administration rules aimed at undermining Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston said on Monday that Dordt College and the March for Life Education and Defense Fund failed to show why their interests would not be adequately represented by the U.S. Justice Department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fu0CHf

