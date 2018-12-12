Westlaw News
December 12, 2018

Pennsylvania hospital system, CEO resolve billing probe for $12.5 mln

Nate Raymond

A Pennsylvania-based hospital system and its chief executive have agreed to pay $12.5 million to resolve allegations that they engaged in a scheme to artificially inflate reimbursements from federal healthcare programs for orthopedic surgeries.

The settlement with Coordinated Health Holding Company LLC, which operates hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and CEO Emil DiIorio was announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

