Teva can't protect blockbuster Copaxone by reclassifying as biologic

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has lost a bid to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to regulate its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone as a biologic drug, which would have expanded its ability to sue would-be generic rivals.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C. federal court on Thursday granted summary judgment to the FDA and to Sandoz Inc and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, which intervened in the case, calling Teva’s lawsuit “yet another effort to stifle Copaxone competitors.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2LoLnaI