Preview: Full Federal Circuit to hear pivotal 'skinny labels' case

On Friday the en banc Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear a potentially far-reaching case on generic drugmakers’ use of “skinny labels,” which omit uses of the drug protected by another company’s patent in order to avoid infringement.

The common practice was called into question last October, when a 2-1 Federal Circuit panel found that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ use of a skinny label for a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s heart drug Coreg did not shield it from a patent infringement claim by GSK. The decision revived a $235 million jury verdict against Teva that had been overturned by a district judge.

