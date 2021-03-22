EU must allow vaccine contracts to be fulfilled, UK minister says

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Union must allow COVID-19 vaccine contracts to be fulfilled, British social care minister Helen Whately said on Monday, adding that there would be “robust” talks with the bloc to ensure exports are not blocked.

“There will continue to be some robust conversations with the European Union about the importance of no such blockings happening,” she told LBC radio.

“It’s really important that companies are able to fulfill their contractual obligations.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)