Trump urges U.S. House to approve latest coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed the agreement reached between Republican and Democratic lawmakers to provide more coronavirus relief funding for small businesses and others.

The Senate unanimously approved the nearly $500 billion coronavirus response bill on Tuesday.

“I urge the House (of Representatives) to pass the bill and they’re going to be voting on it, I imagine very soon,” Trump said. “I think we have tremendous support.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu;)