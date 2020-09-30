Czech government announces state of emergency from Monday to curb COVID-19

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government said on its Twitter account on Wednesday it would declare a state of emergency from next Monday, a move that will allow it to curb the size of public events and gatherings as part of the fight against a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, Health Minister Roman Prymula said the government would call the state of emergency for 30 days, and at least for the first two weeks would limit gatherings to 20 people outdoors and 10 people inside, ban audiences from sports events, close secondary schools, and summon medical students to help in hospitals.