Jordan's banks to cut rates by 1.5% to spur economy hard hit by COVID-19

AMMAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Jordan’s commercial banks on Monday decided to reduce interest rates on borrowing by small and medium sized firms, and individuals, by 1.5 % from the end of April, in a move to spur an economy hard hit by the coronavirus.

The move, announced by Jordan’s Banking Association, the body that represents commercial banks, follows prodding by the central bank to bring down rates after monetary authorities cut key benchmark interest rates in mid-March to 2.50 % from 3.50 %.

The central bank had announced a package of measures to help troubled businesses and individuals by instructing commercial banks to postpone loan payments for companies and retail customers. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)