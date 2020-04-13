UPDATE 1-Jordan's banks to cut rates to ease coronavirus crisis hit

(Adds details and background)

AMMAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Jordan’s responded to central bank calls to cut interest rates charged to small and medium sized firms and individuals feeling the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Monday with a 1.5% reduction from the end of April.

The Jordanian economy, like others in the Middle East and beyond, has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Monday’s interest rate move, announced by Jordan’s Banking Association which represents commercial banks, follows prodding by the central bank after monetary authorities cut key benchmark interest rates in mid-March to 2.5% from 3.5%.

Small businesses have been hardest hit, with no income flowing in since a tight one-month lockdown that has brought many sectors of the economy to a standstill.

They say they are getting inadequate government support and many are worried whether they can keep paying staff.

The central bank announced a package to help troubled businesses and individuals, by instructing commercial banks to postpone loan payments for companies and retail customers.

More significantly the central bank slashed compulsory reserves for commercial banks to inject more than 500 million dinars ($705 million) of liquidity in the first such move in nearly a decade.

Jordanian officials are worried the crisis, which has hit the tourism sector, which generates around $5 billion annually, will slash growth projections and deepen an economic downturn. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)