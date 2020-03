TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kurabo Industries Ltd said on Thursday it would start selling a coronavirus test kit that would give results in 15 minutes, sending its shares 23% higher to a daily-limit high.

Kurabo, a maker of textiles and chemicals, said in a statement it would import the kit from a Chinese partner and begin selling it from March 16.

Kurabo’s shares jumped by 400 yen, or the maximum allowed for the day, to 2,173 yen. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)