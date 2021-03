FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaragua will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday, giving priority to people with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, kidney failure and cancer, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Monday.

Last week, Nicaragua received its first batch of vaccine doses from an initial donation of Russia’s Sputnik V product.