Company News
August 10, 2020 / 9:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Novavax says expects it can meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine demand in 2021

Abhijith G

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc’s manufacturing capacity is sufficient to meet the U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, which it believes could be as high as 500 million to 600 million doses, executives said on Monday .

Novavax said last week its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. Novavax expects to be able to produce well over 2 billion doses of its vaccine annually overall, the executives added during an investor call.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Abhijith G; Editing by Dan Grebler

