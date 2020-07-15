Healthcare
July 15, 2020 / 7:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa COVID-19 cases cross 300,000, says health ministry

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s cases of COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Wednesday, the most in Africa and amongst the top 10 in the world.

Africa’s most industrialised nation recorded a rise of 12,757 cases on Wednesday to reach 311,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases, its health ministry said in a late evening statement, a little over four months since the first case was confirmed in the country.

It has tested 2,278,127 people so far and has seen a total of 160,693 recoveries and 4,453 deaths, the statement said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

