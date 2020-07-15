Healthcare
July 15, 2020 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him 'bizarre,' a mistake

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the effort by some in the White House to discredit him and believes it was a big mistake.

“You know, it is a bit bizarre. I don’t really fully understand it,” Fauci said in an interview with The Atlantic. “I think if you talk to reasonable people in the White House they realize that was a major mistake on their part because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them. And I don’t think that was their intention.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

