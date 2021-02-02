White House to boost COVID-19 vaccine to states-New York governor

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The White House has indicated it would boost the federal government’s planned increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to states to 20 percent from 16 percent, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

“The increase is now going to go from 16 to about 20 percent as a direct allocation,” Cuomo told a news conference, reporting on a call a governors association had with the White House. “The state will then turn around and supply 20 percent additional to the local governments.” (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)