Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

Astrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year- foreign minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A test tube labeled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is set to provide Indonesia with 100 million coronavirus vaccines next year, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.

Indonesia’s health ministry has signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca, Retno added.

“The first shipment will be made by the first half of 2021,” she told a news conference.

(This story corrects foreign minister’s name in first paragraph)

Reporting by Fathin Ungku and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up