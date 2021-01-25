Russia reports 19,290 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist is seen at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Nov. 11, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

Russia reported 19,290 new daily cases, including 2,382 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,738,690.

Authorities also reported an additional 456 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total count to 69,918.