Thailand has no foreign tourists in April as borders closed

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded zero foreign tourists in April after it closed borders and banned international passenger flights to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In April last year, there were about 3.2 million foreign tourists who spent about 146 billion baht ($4.59 billion), according to a tourism ministry statement.

The tourism-reliant country has extended a ban on incoming passenger flights, imposed in April, to the end of June to limit the outbreak, which has infected 3,076 people in the country.

The state planning agency predicts the number of foreign arrivals will plunge to 12.7 million this year from a record 39.8 million last year.

In the January-March period, foreign tourist numbers in Thailand slumped 38% to 6.69 million, with the number of Chinese visitors, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, tumbling 60% to 1.25 million.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts accounting for 11% of gross domestic product last year. ($1 = 31.8200 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)