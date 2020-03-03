UK's Intertek expects coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 performance

March 3 (Reuters) - British product quality testing firm Intertek said on Tuesday the outbreak of the coronavirus would hurt its 2020 performance as its supply chains in China were disrupted, but added that it was too early to quantify the impact.

The warning comes as the company reported robust performance for 2019 with its profit boosted by acquisitions as well as organic growth, and raised its dividend by 6.8% to 105.8 pence.

Intertek, which has operations in over 100 countries including in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said last month it had temporarily shut its Hong Kong Garment Centre in Kowloon from Feb. 11 for two weeks after an employee contracted the illness.