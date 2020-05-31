Emirates airline lays off trainee pilots, cabin crew - sources

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Emirates airline has laid off trainee pilots and cabin crew, according to two company sources, while the Dubai-based carrier said on Sunday it has had to let go some staff due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have endeavoured to sustain the current family as is, and we reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” a spokeswoman said.