Market News
May 13, 2020 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Coronavirus pandemic puts end to German construction boom

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s construction industry expects sales to stagnate this year with demand for machinery plunging, associations said on Wednesday, suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is putting an end to a construction boom in Europe’s largest economy.

The HDB construction association said nominal sales would remain flat in 2020 which compares with an earlier forecast of 5.5% sales growth released in December.

The VDMA engineering association said manufacturers of construction machinery expected sales to fall by 10-30% this year as construction firms are scaling back business plans. This compares with a plunge of more than 50% during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below