FILE PHOTO: A follower of San Judas Tadeo wears a face mask with the saint's image as he and others visit the San Hipolito church for San Judas annual celebration, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported on Sunday 4,430 new confirmed coronavirus infection cases and 142 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 929,392 cases and 91,895 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.