European Currency News

Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norway is introducing new national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the introduction of a plan to re-open society, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday.

The government had originally planned to present a plan in late March for the gradual unwinding of its COVID-19 restrictions. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

