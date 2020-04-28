Healthcare
April 28, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Govt expects Poland's economy to shrink 3.4% in 2020 -media

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy will shrink in 2020 by 3.4% percent, while the general government deficit is set to rise to 8.4% of gross domestic product, according to a government forecast in an economic report for the EU, a Polish daily reported on Tuesday.

The public debt is set to rise to 55.2% of gross domestic product from 46% last year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said in the article published on its website. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Editing by Joanna Plucinska and Catherine Evans)

