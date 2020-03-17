Societe Generale has no plan to issue statement regarding Q1 results amid coronavirus

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale said on Tuesday that the company does not expect to issue any specific communication relating to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its results for the first quarter of the year.

As Societe Generale chief executive Frederic Oudea is due to attend a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday, the French bank said in a statement that no operational or financial issues would justify such a communication. (Writing by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)