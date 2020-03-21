Mainland China's total coronavirus cases hits 81,008 as of end Friday

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Mainland China had 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country’s National Health Commission said, up slightly from 39 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 81,008, the health authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,255 as of the end of Friday, up by 7 from the previous day and all from the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.

The number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 269 as of Friday, up 41 from a day earlier. (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Daniel Wallis)