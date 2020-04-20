South Africa's Harmony Gold to resume reduced operations during coronavirus lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Harmony Gold said on Monday it will resume operations up to 50% capacity after the government relaxed regulations on miners during the coronavirus lockdown.

South Africa said on Thursday it would allow mines to operate at up to half capacity after it had previously ordered most underground mines and furnaces to be put on care and maintenance, apart from coal mines supplying state power utility Eskom.

The bullion miner said it expects it to take up to five working days to restart its underground operations.

The lockdown, which started on March 27 and has been extended until the end of April, has hit global commodities markets since several local miners have cut their production plans or declared force majeure, which exonerates them from contractual obligations. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)