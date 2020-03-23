Swedish c.bank says will buy a maximum of 10 bln SEK in covered bonds on March 25

STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Monday it would buy a maximum of 10 billion crowns ($956.30 million) in mortgage-backed bonds in its first reverse auction for that asset on March 25.

The Riksbank has launched a number of measures to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and said on March 16 it would buy an additional 300 billion crowns of assets, including overnment, municipal and mortgage bonds.

The previous quantitative easing programme did not include municipal or mortgage-backed bonds.